CBS 17 Job Alert – Walgreens offering assistant manager training program for military vets

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — As employers are looking for qualified workers, we keep finding more and more examples of companies looking to utilize the experience of veterans.

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has an example of a program from one of the biggest pharmacy chains in America to help out veterans launch a new career.

I’ve extensively covered the neat programs by companies like Lowe’s and Subaru for veterans and transitioning military, but I learned about one from Walgreens I wanted to share.

It is called HERO Shift Lead for Military and Veterans.

The job is a training program to become an assistant manager. It requires a year of leadership in the military with a rank of E4-E6.

Prospective employees need to be OK with working a flexible schedule including evenings and weekends as needed.

There are a lot of responsibilities related to management, too, like working with employees and managing vendors, plus opening and closing the store.