CBS 17 Job Alert – Walmart Corporate hiring in Vance County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Walmart Corporate reached out to CBS 17 for today’s Job Alert.

The company is reporting huge sales increases both in-store and online and they’re hiring thousands of employees nationwide for what they call “supply chain” roles, including 60 in Vance County.

There is a hiring event going on May 26 at the distribution center in Henderson from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Full-time pay starts at $17.55 an hour and can increase to nearly $20 dollars based on position, shift and schedule.

After 90 days, employees qualify for benefits, matching 401(k), time off, and access to a college degree for $1 a day.