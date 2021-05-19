CBS 17 Job Alert – Walmart Corporate hiring in Vance County

Job Alert

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Walmart Corporate reached out to CBS 17 for today’s Job Alert.

The company is reporting huge sales increases both in-store and online and they’re hiring thousands of employees nationwide for what they call “supply chain” roles, including 60 in Vance County.

There is a hiring event going on May 26 at the distribution center in Henderson from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Full-time pay starts at $17.55 an hour and can increase to nearly $20 dollars based on position, shift and schedule.

After 90 days, employees qualify for benefits, matching 401(k), time off, and access to a college degree for $1 a day.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories