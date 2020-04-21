CBS 17 Job Alert – Walmart, Costco are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The essential businesses which remain open during this time are seeing a huge surge in business, Walmart and Costco among them.

There are six Walmart stores in Fayetteville which need a combined 13 cashiers and another 13 people to work the sales floor. Previous experience is always a plus, and you should be able to lift up to 20 pounds. Pay starts at $11 per hour.

Costco has some very interesting and specific positions. The store on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh is hiring a cake decorator. Past bakery and cake decorating skills are a must. It is a great opportunity for someone in the foodservice industry who might find him or herself without a job.

