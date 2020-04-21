CBS 17 Job Alert – Walmart, Costco are hiring

Job Alert
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the entrance to a Walmart in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The essential businesses which remain open during this time are seeing a huge surge in business, Walmart and Costco among them.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

There are six Walmart stores in Fayetteville which need a combined 13 cashiers and another 13 people to work the sales floor. Previous experience is always a plus, and you should be able to lift up to 20 pounds. Pay starts at $11 per hour.

Costco has some very interesting and specific positions. The store on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh is hiring a cake decorator. Past bakery and cake decorating skills are a must. It is a great opportunity for someone in the foodservice industry who might find him or herself without a job.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories