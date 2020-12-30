CBS 17 Job Alert — Wasserman and Gregory Poole Equipment Company are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– Today’s Job Alert is for anybody with managerial ambitions. 

Gregory Poole Equipment Company in Garner needs a customer care center manager. 

Duties include interviewing and hiring new employees, overseeing daily accounting, plus receiving and approving invoices. 

There are a lot of very specific functions needed for the job, so go over the list carefully. 

To apply, click here.

Wasserman is looking for an associate manager in Raleigh. 

The company creates, quote, “new connections between brands, properties, and consumers.” 

The associate manger assists the manager in daily operations, develops strategies for customers, and also researches media trends. 

Knowledge and sports and entertainment is needed, so is a bachelor’s degree. 

To apply, click here.

