CBS 17 Job Alert – Wegmans and Arby’s are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on the growing economy in central North Carolina. New businesses mean new jobs.

Wegmans continues its expansion with a new store in Wake Forest scheduled to open in May. There is a virtual hiring event taking place until early April.

This is for a wide variety of positions – customer service, cashiers, openings in different departments including cheese, floral and the bakery.

Arby’s is doing a massive expansion nationwide, and they need store managers.

There are both general and assistant manager jobs throughout the area.

I’m just zeroing in on the Fuquay-Varina location, but the company advertises the need for experienced managers nationwide.

Benefits, 401(k), bonuses and even tuition assistance are all offered as incentives.

