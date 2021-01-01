CBS 17 Job Alert — Wegmans and Burlington are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A new year, a new job — and there are plenty of companies opening new locations.
Supermarket chain Wegmans continues to open locations in the Triangle.
A new store will be opening in Wake Forest in May, but the company is already accepting applications, with “onboard” training set to begin in February.
Burlington is opening a new store in Durham in March.
There are all kinds of job openings like asset protection, cashiers, and customer service. Needed experience varies by position.
