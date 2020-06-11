CBS 17 Job Alert – Wells Fargo, 1-800-PACK-RAT now hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – CBS 17 is helping people who are suddenly out of work or looking to make a change in career during this difficult time.

Despite record unemployment, there are a lot of openings.

Wells Fargo is looking for Customer Service Manager Level 2.

You’ll be responsible for the operation of a large operation for the Wells Fargo Auto Customer Service. You will need to be an experienced leader with more than seven years experience. You’ll hire, train, coach, and work on national projects to give to senior management.

1-800-PACK-RAT is a growing company based in Wake Forest.

The are urgently hiring a customer service agent. You’ll take a high volume of calls, so be OK working under pressure.

You will need to have a high school diploma, though a BA is preferred.

You’ll eligible for benefits like 401(k) and health insurance.

