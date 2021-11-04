CBS 17 Job Alert – We’re hiring here at CBS 17!

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is to come work here – at CBS 17.

Our website and apps are booming and we’d like to find the perfect person for a digital media sales account executive position.

This is a sales and marking lead to drive revenue, execute sales strategies, plus build relationships with new and existing clients.

A degree in marketing and five years of experience in digital media sales and marketing is preferred.

Our parent company – Nexstar Media – offers a great benefits program including 401(k), and health and dental insurance.

There’s another opening in our sales department.

CBS 17 continues to grow and we want people to grow with us. CBS 17 is looking for a sales account executive.

The perfect person will generate new advertising accounts and work with existing clients.

You must be able to come up with a solid sales presentation, plus understand advertising schedules and rates.

A bachelor’s degree is required and you should have long-range goals so you can stay with us for a long time.