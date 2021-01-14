CBS 17 Job Alert — WESCO Distribution and VSE Corporation are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The CBS 17 Job Alert is here to help those who are looking to advance their career or maybe just need a new position.

There are openings for people with sales background, and I don’t mean retail sales.

For example…

WESCO Distribution is looking for sales managers in Clayton.

This involves setting and meeting sales and profit goals, creating both long-term and short-term marketing strategies and possibly managing outside sales reps.

Five years of experience and at least a high school diploma is required, though a bachelor’s degree is preferrable.

VSE Corporation needs a territory sales representative in Raleigh.

It involves product familiarly and selling to be new and existing clients. Troubleshooting is a part of the job, and so is focus on both sales and accountability goals.