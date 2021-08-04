CBS 17 Job Alert – What do workers want in an employer?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What do workers want in an employer?

In today’s Job Alert, CBS 17’s Bill Young has the results of a new survey and a prime example of the kind of work desired by job hunters.

The company Zippia surveyed 500 workers in all different fields to put together this report.

For starters, 76% said they’re casually or actively job hunting.

Half say working remotely is their “ideal environment.”

The top job benefit is a “flexible work environment,” followed by health insurance, remove work, and retirement benefits.

A quick search of CBS 17’s Job Alert page resulted in a good example of a job that seems to fit the bill.

Bold Business is looking for an in-house technical recruiter.

This is a full-time remote job.

The job involves screening resumes, doing preliminary interviews, scheduling times between hiring managers and candidates, plus help marketing companies.

A bachelor’s degree and 2-to-5 years’ experience is needed.