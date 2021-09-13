CBS 17 Job Alert – What to ask – and what not to ask – at a job interview

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert features some advice for when you find a great job and score an interview.

The job website The Ladders put together a list of questions you should ask during the interview:

1) What is key to success in the company someone from outside wouldn’t know?

2) “What is your managerial style?” referring to your would-be boss.

3) “Which competitor worries you the most and why?”

4) “What can I contribute in my first 100 days to make you feel great about hiring me?”

The Ladders has eight other great questions, which can vary based on the respective type of job.

The website also has a list of questions that you definitely shouldn’t ask during an interview and what you can ask instead:

1) “How soon can I be promoted?”

Instead, ask about the typical career path for someone in this job.

2) “What are the minimum performance requirements I need to meet?”

Ask what the top performers do differently to prepare for the job.

3) “How so can I start using paid time off?”

Instead, try “tell me about the vacation policy.”

4) “What kind of benefits and perks will I receive?”

It is a good question, just ask the correct person. Usually, it is human resources.