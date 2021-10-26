CBS 17 Job Alert – Workers needed in the medical field

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — In today’s Job Alert we are talking about the huge need for workers in the medical field – and I don’t mean doctors or nurses.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics just published a list of the most-needed medical workers.

For one, massage therapists. I found three dozen openings on our Job Alert search. Some companies – like Massage Envy – are offering a $1,000 bonus.

Another example is an athletic trainer. There are 109 openings within 50 miles of Raleigh. A good example is at Duke Orthopedics. A bachelor’s degree is needed, and so is a national certification.

Medline is a medical products manufacturer and distributor.

The company continues to expand and is creating 8,500 new jobs in the process.

There is a hiring event going on this Thursday for the distribution center in Mebane. Starting pay is $19 an hour plus benefits, including bonuses, plus health and dental insurance. You should sign up in advance for a set interview time. They’ll be doing on-the-spot hiring.