CBS 17 Job Alert – Xylem and CarMax are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s CBS 17 Job Alert I am focused on a recent list from the website LinkedIn.

The site ranked the most in-demand jobs for November.

There is a 176% increase for delivery specialists. It is a two-fold role that involves working with clients before a purchase and then making sure it is delivered on time.

Xylem in RTP needs a training delivery specialist.

It involves creating delivery training materials, plus tracking the effectiveness of training programs.

You need to be comfortable learning and implementing computer programs and be a good writer.

A BA in marketing, communications, or a similar degree is needed.

An example of a delivery specialist is at CarMax on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.

The job involves following the customer and making sure you have all the needed financial information at the time of delivery and coordinate at-home delivery.

You need to have a valid driver’s license – and it is a plus to be bilingual.

