RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – In today’s CBS 17 Job Alert I am focused on a recent list from the website LinkedIn.
The site ranked the most in-demand jobs for November.
There is a 176% increase for delivery specialists. It is a two-fold role that involves working with clients before a purchase and then making sure it is delivered on time.
Xylem in RTP needs a training delivery specialist.
It involves creating delivery training materials, plus tracking the effectiveness of training programs.
You need to be comfortable learning and implementing computer programs and be a good writer.
A BA in marketing, communications, or a similar degree is needed.
An example of a delivery specialist is at CarMax on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh.
The job involves following the customer and making sure you have all the needed financial information at the time of delivery and coordinate at-home delivery.
You need to have a valid driver’s license – and it is a plus to be bilingual.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Santa Claus is coming to Fayetteville’s Cross Creek Mall
- Second stimulus checks: Biden pushes for Congress to pass relief now
- Rocky Mount police investigating after man found shot to death inside vehicle next to park
- CBS 17 Job Alert – Xylem and CarMax are hiring
- Brewery teams up with Waffle House to offer ‘Bacon & Kegs’ beer
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now