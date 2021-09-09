CBS 17 Job Alert – YMCA of the Triangle hiring for multiple positions

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert comes to us from the YMCA of the Triangle.

They reached out to CBS 17 because there are nearly 100 openings and there are several upcoming job fairs to fill those jobs.

The jobs really run the gamut — from an executive director at the Ingrahm YMCA in Sanford, a personal trainer at the Southeast Raleigh location, and a part-time welcome center attendant at the downtown Durham branch.

As far as the job fairs, there is one this Sunday at the AE Finley YMCA in Raleigh from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., on Sept. 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Northwest Cary YMCA, and on Sept. 15 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Alexander Family YMCA on Hillsborough Street in Raleigh.

You’re asked to register in advance, and you could win a $100 gift card in a raffle at each fair.