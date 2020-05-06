CBS Job Alert – Carolina Rehab Center and Ace Hardware are hiring

Live Now
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There are a lot of people in the food service industry who are out of a job thanks to closing caused by the pandemic, but there remain opportunities for people with experience.

In Fayetteville, Carolina Rehab Center of Cumberland is looking for a Dining Services Manager.

You must be certified by the Certifying Board of Dietary Managers, or be a registered dietitian, or have some kind of food nutrition degree.

It is full time, primarily Monday through Friday, and past supervisory experience is needed.

Ace Hardware stores are seeing a lot of business, especially as we head into summer.

There are five openings at their Seaboard Station store near downtown Raleigh – one of them for a head cashier.

Be a high school graduate, and have experience in retail. Managerial experience is a big plus. Physically, you’ve got to be okay with lifting up to 25 pounds and also climbing if necessary.

