CBS Job Alert – Red Bull and Franklin County are hiring

RALEIGH, N.C. – The goal of the CBS 17 Job Alert is to make people aware of opportunities they might not otherwise see.

With record unemployment, it is crucial you know what jobs are out there.

Red Bull needs an account sales manager based in Raleigh – I guess you could say this job requires a lot of energy.

You’ll oversee outside sales accounts and increase product displays and sales. You should be a high school graduate with a valid driver’s license. Be good at math and have excellent communication skills. Being bilingual is a plus.

Franklin County is looking for a utilities customer service representative.

Work includes dealing with the public on service requests, taking payments and balancing deposits, and writing work orders.

The job is based in Youngsville and the pays $30,715 – $32,332 a year.