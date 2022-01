RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Monday’s Job Alert meant to help those QVC workers in Rocky Mount find new work after a fire destroyed the distribution center.

One of the companies which are trying a lot of workers is Cummins at its Manufacturing Annex in Rocky Mount.

It’s being called a “job fair,” but it is basically an open hiring opportunity for dozens of open jobs.

There are numerous production openings. Also manufacturing engineers, a project manager, and an endurance test ops leader.