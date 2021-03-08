Durham HVAC company using scholarships as a way to train, recruit new employees

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Bobby Ferrel has owned Green Horizon One Hour Heating and Air in Durham for the past 13 years. In that time, he says a nagging issue has persisted – a shortage of skilled workers.

“There was a huge trade gap for 20 to 30 years where people weren’t going into the trade,” said Ferrel. “Now it is impossible to find good help.”

Ferrel has taken a step to battle the problem by establishing a scholarship fund for students in the HVAC program at Durham Tech. The goal is to get them the basic know-how in the classroom, then transition them to an apprenticeship program.

Frank Rivera, a manager at Green Horizon, oversees the program. Having grown up in the industry, he wants to inspire others the way he was inspired.

“This is what we’re hoping – be the mentor for others. Whether you’re in school or 50, 60 years old and looking for a new career,” said Rivera.

When asked how many skilled techs he could hire on a single day, Ferrel quickly responded by saying, “five, which would be adding 25-percent to our workforce.”

He also emphasized the pay – $15 an hour to start as a helper – with experienced techs earning $100,000 or more. Furthermore, a college degree isn’t needed.

“We put high school degree as a requirement, but honestly, we’d entertain people who haven’t graduated from high school.”

