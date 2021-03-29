Fellowship program provides training, opportunities to military members transitioning to civilian life

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)– An opportunity called the Mil/Tech Corporate Fellowship Program is designed to upskill members of the military transitioning to civilian life along with their spouses.

It is a partnership between an organization named Hiring Our Heroes and military consulting firm Booz Allen.

The ultimate goal is to give people the knowledge to learn the skills necessary to fill in-demand jobs in the tech industry.

“The military does a great job in teaching people how to learn,” said Jay Dodd, a vice president at Booz Allen. He is also a veteran and understands not only the obstacles members of the military can face when transitioning, but also has appreciation for the unique knowledge they bring to the workplace.

“They know how to speak; they know the rank structure, the driving forces to be part of the military,” said Dodd.

Eric Eversole with Hiring for Heros told CBS 17 the goal is to set up people for success.

“We’re helping these service members – even if they don’t do cyber work in the military – educate them, then provide them with the training and pathways,” said Eversole. “More importantly – jobs at the end of the pathways.”

Currently, according to Dodd, of the 30 percent of Booz Allen’s 27,000 employees worldwide are veterans. At their Fayetteville office the number is 50 percent.

The deadline to apply for the fellowship is this Wednesday, March 31. Click here to submit an application.