4 things to include, 4 things to avoid on your resume

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It has been said that looking for a job is the hardest job you’ll ever have. Part of the process is, of course, having the best resume possible.

CBS 17 spoke to Scott Garfield, a recruitment expert for the Raleigh-based company, CIBR.

He said it isn’t just putting down where you’ve worked, for how long and your roles in the job.

“You always want to include what you’ve done, how you’ve impacted the organization, things you were singled out for – including awards and promotions,” Garfield said.

He also said there are four crucial points to get the attention of a would-be employer:

Show an employer where you made money for your company

Explain where you saved money for the company at which you work or worked

Give examples of how you’ve approved efficiency

Describe unique training or situations you can bring to the table for a new employer.

When it comes down to what to avoid, Garfield’s advice is to keep it all business.

“Really anything too personal; anything political; any topic which could alienate half of the people… there is just no value there.”

He added, “Companies don’t really care if you love long walks on the beach and puppy dogs. They just don’t care.”

Garfield said these rules apply across every industry, from service work to top-level executives.