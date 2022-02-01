Google, AARP team up to help those 50+ with tech skills needed to compete in today’s workforce

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A new venture between AARP and Google is meant to help workers older than 50 get the technology skills needed to compete in today’s workforce.

The Center for Retirement Research at Boston College found it can be especially tough for people older than 50 who are looking for a new job.

This program is being offered here in North Carolina and starts in March with three goals – help people find jobs, change careers, or become entrepreneurs.

Workshops include video conferencing, information security and office productivity software, plus applying for online jobs and using tech skills.

