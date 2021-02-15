Here are the most in-demand careers, skills needed by employers in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Denise Pavona has built her career keeping tabs on the labor market in central North Carolina.

As owner of Spherion Staffing in Raleigh, her job is to make sure the right employer finds the right employees.

She also knows the industries most in need of employers.

“Across the board, honestly, Bill, there hasn’t been much of a slowdown, except in retail, which has seen an uptick in hopes of what lies ahead,” Pavona said.

Those industries include manufacturing and shipping, call centers, healthcare, and IT and technology.

However, employers in all those fields are looking for a common skill – communication.

“I think employers are really looking for folks who know how to stay engaged, stay productive, communication from a distance,” Pavona said. “That has been the biggest challenge from a work-from-home environment.”

She said learning these “soft skills,” things like being an effective communicator, is a great idea while looking for a new job.