RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Wake County School students have an opportunity to get a jump start on their careers.

The Career Accelerator Summer Program is for rising 10th to 12th grade students, and the program only has 1,000 openings.

Students will get real-world learning in a workplace, and they’ll get to meet with employers to explore different career options.

The program also offers different resources and skills.

One is a credential boot camp that will teach, and give hands-on practice, how to get credentials that are needed for a desired career path.

And the District C Teamship part will have students working on problem-solving skills for businesses involved in the program from things such as collaborating with a team to pitching ideas.

For more information, click here.