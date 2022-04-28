RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – It is graduation time and companies are hiring.

In this Job alert, CBS17’s Bill Young looks are programs specifically designed to help people launch a career.

We created the job alert to make sure people know about the opportunities available to them – not just jobs.

This is a great opportunity from Fidelity Investments.

It is called the “Early Career Customer Service Program.”

It is an 18- to 24-month program where you build skills to move into a customer service career.

There are multiple steps for training over that time.

There is a career coach, plus you get needed certifications.

The position is based in Durham.