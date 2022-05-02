RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Landing that new job can be a great thing, but there are some cases where being hired might not be the best thing.

There are some red flags to watch out for when you’re considering that next job offer and Jennifer Liu with CNBC-Make-It put together this list:

You have only talked to the recruiter. And an HR director says it is a red flag if you don’t speak with other people on the team.



You have never set foot in the office. Even with working and hiring remote, you need to visit the physical space. It might be indicative as to how the office is run.



You have not seen an offer in writing. A verbal agreement is great, but you need it in print. Also, make sure it gives a rundown of pay and benefits like insurance coverage and time off.

There are some other things to look out for, too.

You’ll want to stay aware of any hiring shortcuts such as, forgoing background checks or overlooking certain verifications.

Also, make sure to discuss what you’ll need to make the change and add to the team you’re joining. This could be discussing a 90-day plan or who will pay for any needed certifications.