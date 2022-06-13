RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Scams targeting job seekers has doubled from 2020 to 2021, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

But there are some things to watch for to know if that dream job is really a scam.

Sara Sutton, CEO and founder of a company named FlexJobs, says to watch out for these red flags:

Terms like, “quick money,” “unlimited earning potential,” even “laptop for free,” are often under the “too good to be true” umbrella.

If the job is vague — basically big promises but very little information given about what the job entails.

If you’re talking to a recruiter or a potential boss and you’re only getting vague answers.

These scams have even caused the IRS and FBI to issue warnings about fake job offers being used to scam real job seekers.

According to the FBI, last year nearly 16,000 people lost a collective $42.7 million in employment scams.

The FBI has shared that social media and “fake versions” of legitimate company’s websites are common ways job seekers are being targeted.

The bureau also said these are some other red flags to watch out for:

Interviews that are completely remote and over email only.

Being asked to provide an ID or social security number to receive a formal offer.

