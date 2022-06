RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—IT development jobs are in high demand, and the openings in North Carolina are growing at a break-neck pace.

NCTech released its monthly list, and it shows an industry with job openings that are growing by the thousands every month.

As of May, there are 57,182 openings, which is 22,000 more than the past May.

And 19,419 of those openings are in Raleigh alone. That’s up 83% from a year ago.

