RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)— It might not be quite the job-seekers’ market that it was just a few months ago.

According to the bureau of labor statistics, as of April, the retail industry shed 162,000 jobs.

This doesn’t mean people are taking those jobs. The hiring rates for all jobs stayed the same.

The industries with the biggest drop in job openings are health care, retail, “accommodation and food services,” essentially hospitality.

The most openings were reported in transportation, warehousing, and utilities, which are all directly tied to the supply chain process and the on-going shortage.