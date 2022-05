RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)–The unemployment rate for military spouses is hovering around 24% and will likely increase to 35% by the end of the year.

With a lot of time paid to veteran and transitioning military employment, it can be easy to overlook unemployment of military spouses.

Recruit-military.com is stepping in to help.

There is a virtual job fair happening Thursday, May 5th from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information, click here.