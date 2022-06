RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is needing to hire nurses.

And the department is offering some big bonuses for nurses who come on board.

One of the bonuses is a hiring bonus of $5,000 for registered nurses, $3,000 for licensed practical nurses.

Then there are also the benefits; these include things like full insurance, a state pension plan, 12 paid holidays along with paid sick leave and unused rollover days.

For more information, click here.