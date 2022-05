RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—The North Carolina Department of Public Safety is looking for nurses.

It’s a competitive market, and DPS is offering some large bonuses to bring nurses on board here in N.C.

Hiring bonuses are $5,000 fir registered nurses and $3,000 fir licensed practical nurses.

And the benefits are good, too; they’re offering full insurance, a state pension, 12 paid holidays, paid sick leave, and unsured rollover days.

