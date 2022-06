RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—There’s an upcoming hiring expo that focuses on jobs in law enforcement.

It’s happening on Friday, July 15th at the DoubleTree Hotel across from Crabtree Mall from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The list is still growing, and there are already many opportunities listed on Reliant Hiring Solutions site, which is hosting the event.

