RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—It pays to be in certain professions, and CBS 17’s Bill Young shares which careers are the highest paying in North Carolina, and how our state measures up nationally.

Although it can pay to be a doctor, that isn’t always the case.

According to a list from PolicyAdvisor.com, an Ophthalmologist -an eye surgeon- has an hourly salary of $92.82 an hour.

And the American College of Surgeons says it takes four years of postgraduate specialty training to earn an MD.

And in case you’re wondering, the highest paying hourly job is a family medicine physician in Texas at $99.98.