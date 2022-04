RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—North Carolina’s population is growing and that means more workers are needed to keep the state moving.

That is why North Carolina Department of Transportation is looking to hire more workers.

To help meet the growing need, NCDOT is holding a job fair and has a wide range of openings.

The event will be at the Rocky Mount Headquarters on North Church Street from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on May 3.

