RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)— The need for Operation Research Analysts is expected to grow by 25% by 2030, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

This position does require training and education.

The basic definition is someone who uses math and logic to solve complex issues, so this role is used by companies in a lot of different industry.

A bachelor’s degree, or even a master’s degree, might be necessary for the position.

Average pay is $82,000 a year.

