RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Raleigh is on a national list for job growth, and what is being seen in Raleigh is incredible, even on a national level.

The website Filterbuy used information from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to put together a ranking of cities with the most employment growth from March 2021 to 2022.

And out of all the metro areas in the U.S. with more than one million people, Raleigh ranked 15 out of 55.

The city’s unemployment rate is 3.1 percent, which is below the national average, and employment is up 5.5 percent on the year with just over 35,000 jobs added currently.