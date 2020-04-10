Job Alert | Sheetz, Food Lion are hiring

Sheetz is looking for workers at its story on South Miami Boulevard in Durham.

Applicants must be at least 16, occasionally lift as much as 40 pounds with the help of another worker.

This position is for days and evenings. Pay starts at $10.50 an hour.

Click here to apply

The Food Lion on Legion Road in Fayetteville is hiring for a full-time deli and bakery manager.

Applicants must be a high school graduate and be prepared to manage a team.

Applicants MUST be accredited by the National Registry of Food Safety Professionals.

Click here to apply