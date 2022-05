FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN)—Skilled workers are in high demand, and there’s an upcoming trade show and career fair for people hoping to get into one of those skilled industries.

Fayetteville Tech is holding a Skilled Trades and Technology Expo on June 16 with information sessions at 3 p.m. and the job fair from 4 to 6 p.m.

It is being held at the Tony Rand Students Center on Hull Road.

