RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—If you’re looking for a skilled trade or technology job, there’s a job fair on Tuesday in Fayetteville.

Fayetteville Technical Community College is holding a skilled trades and technology expo, and they will also have information on career training programs as well.

Some of the skilled trade positions you can expect to find there are jobs in construction, plumbing and HVAC, auto trades. computer fundamentals, property maintenance, solar installation and maintenance, and horticulture and landscaping along with other positions.

The expo is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Tony Rand Student Center on Hull Road.

