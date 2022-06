RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Finding a summer job can be challenging depending on where you live.

And there’s a ranking out from WalletHub about what cities are best for finding a summer job.

Out of 182 cities nationwide, Raleigh ranks in at 37.

WalletHub’s list looked at availability of summer jobs, internships, job growth, and unemployment rate for people ages 16-24.

Durham also made the list at number 73.

And Fayetteville came in at number 158.