JOB ALERT: Supply chain positions up for grabs in central NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Today’s Job Alert is focused on employment in the nation’s supply…and the desperate need for workers.

If you’re not familiar, a supply chain- in simplest terms – gets products from the maker to the seller.

It is an industry so crucial to our country, even the President talked about the need to strengthen it.

ADUSA Supply Chain needs workers in Dunn. The client is Food Lion.

Starting pay is $17.32 an hour, with added pay depending on shifts, which are available around the clock.

Full benefits, 401K, vacation time, and tuition reimbursement are all included. Experience is needed, so is the ability to lift to 80 pounds.

Advanced Auto Parts needs a Supply Chain Recruiter in Raleigh. It is a contract position and requires staffing experience.

In this case, it’ll be to find warehouse workers. A bachelor’s degree in human resources is also needed and being bilingual is a plus.