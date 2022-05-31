RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A global tech company is looking to add 12,000 jobs nationwide.

HCL is a tech support company that has an internship program to help recent grads of all levels get started in a tech career.

HCL will even help to cover the cost of an associate or bachelor’s degree in the STEM field.

To qualify for the internships, you need to have either a high school diploma, an associate degree, or a bachelor’s degree which is not in the STEM field.

And there’s a location in Cary offering the internship program.

