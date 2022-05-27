RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — How can you keep your job even when your employer is downsizing?

In tonight’s Job Alert, CBS17’s Bill Young has suggestions to set you up for success in weathering job cuts.

Hearing your company is laying off workers will strike fear in anyone, but experts say there are some ways to make sure you are least likely to take a hit.

Stephen Viscusi is the author of “Bulletproof Your Job: Four strategies to ride out the tough times and come out on top at work.” According to Viscusi, those four winning strategies are:

Be visible—even if you give up telecommuting. Be easygoing—even if it means a small pay cut. Volunteer for assignments nobody else wants. Be ready to go. Keep an eye out for any openings outside your company in case you need to jump ship.

These aren’t the only suggestions.

In another Friday Job Alert, see five other ideas on establishing job security when your employer falls on tough times.