RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Durham has been ranked as one of the best cities in the country for freelancers, and now there’s a new list showing which freelance professions are most in-demand right now.

The list from CareerSidekick shows that writing is a top skill for freelancers.

Coming in at the top of the list is Copywriting, followed by software engineering and web development. And rounding out the top three is digital marketing consulting.

To check out the full list, click here.