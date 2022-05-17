RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — What would it take for you to stay at your job?

A new report found three things at the top of the list when it come to leaving or staying at a job and experiencing burnout.

SimpleTextin’s new study found the top five reasons workers said they would stay at a job.

At the top of the list was higher pay.

And while a larger paycheck won’t help with burnout, better benefits could. And having better benefits is tied with pay as a top reason people would be willing to stay at their jobs.

And coming in as the third reason is more time off.

Workers also said a shorter work week would help prevent burnout.

Speaking of burnout, 80 percent of workers have felt burned out from their job in the past year, according to the new study of more than 1,000 workers.

This biggest cause was increased workload, according to the study.

To see the full report from the study, click here.