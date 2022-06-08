RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Would you describe your workplace as toxic? 79% of people polled by Monster.com would.

And employees said their bosses and coworkers are only part of the problem, but those do come in at the top of the list.

Problems with bosses and rude coworkers come in with a tie for the top spot, and a lack or respect was in second place.

The issue in third place is favoritism.

And as far as bullying, 47% said they’ve experienced it and 79% said they’ve witnessed it.

And more than half of workers polled think that improving the workplace is not a priority for their bosses.

When asked, workers said one of the top solutions for toxic workplaces is to reprimand or punish those seen as the root as toxicity.

