RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—When searching for a job, not everywhere is equal for the baby boomer generation.

The Raleigh and Durham area is a great place to work and look for a new job for baby boomers, according to LinkedIn.

LinkedIn put together a listing of how different cities compared; out of more that 100 locations nationwide, the Triangle came in at number one.

The ranking looked at the number of baby boomers who added a new job to their resume in 2021, and then it divided each city’s boomer hires by the number of boomers in each area.

And Charlotte made the list at number seven.