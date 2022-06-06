RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—A UNC initiative is helping people who are 16-24 years old and are out of school or work. And the program is expanding.

The program is “Our State, Our Work: Connecting Young Adults with Their Future.” Its goal is to aid those in specific categories who are looking for help in both education and career.

Part of this plan is to connect young people with job opportunities in 37 counties statewide.

Some of the employment categories include civic, education, non-profits, and government agencies.

For more information on this program, click here.