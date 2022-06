RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — If you are looking to enlist, the U.S. Army is offering some big signing bonuses.

If you agree to ship out to basic training in 30 days, and sign a four-year contract, then you could get a $25,000 signing bonus.

The Quick Ship bonus is being offered for all specialties, and it can be added to other incentives.

This means enlisted personnel could receive a $50,000 bonus.

For more information, visit goarmy.com