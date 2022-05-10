RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN)—Job openings are piling up statewide, and there are not enough workers to fill all the openings.

North Carolina has the 11th highest rate of job openings in the country, according to a new study by commodity.com. Currently, there are more than 375,000 openings statewide.

And some industries are experiencing a larger number of openings that are going unfilled.

Toward the top of the list is the leisure and hospitality industry, as it is still recovering from the pandemic.

Other areas which have a high number of openings are retail, information technology, realty, and construction.